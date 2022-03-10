SCBA says lawyers to boycott courts country-wide today

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has announced that the lawyers will boycott the court proceedings across Pakistan on Friday (today), against misbehaving with the former SCBA president Senator Kamran Murtaza at the Parliament Lodges, ARY News reported.

SCBA president Ahsan Bhoon said the former president of the bar and the current Senator Kamran Murtaza was mistreated by the police during action at the Parliament Lodges to arrest volunteers of Ansarul Islam.

No lawyer will appear before the courts’ country today to record their protest against the police action, SCBA president Ahsan Bhoon said.

At the police action inside Parliament Lodges on Thursday, It was learnt that MNA Salahuddin Ayubi and Senator Kamran Murtaza were taken into custody by the police, whereas, the authorities rejected reports regarding the arrest of any lawmaker.

Officials said that only those persons were arrested by the cops who are resisting the operation to oust Ansarul Islam volunteers.

Earlier, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed also said that 19 members of a private militia have been arrested. He said violation of law will not be tolerated. The Minister made it clear that any lawmaker has been arrested

