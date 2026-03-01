Schedule for summer, winter holidays 2026 announced

KARACHI: Summer and winter holidays have been approved in the educational institutions of Sindh.

Summer holidays will kick off from June 1 to July 31, 2026, and winter holidays will begin from December 21 to December 31, 2026.

The approval came during a steering committee of Sindh Education Ministry meeting chaired by Sindh Education Minister Sardar Ali Shah.

Besides holidays, the Sindh Education Ministry has also officially approved the academic calendar for the 2026-27 school year, outlining the start of the academic year, exam schedules.

Academic Year

Furthermore, the academic year will commence on April 1, 2026. Admissions for grades 9 and below will be open from March 1 to March 31, 2026.

Examinations Schedule

Examinations for grades 9 and 10 will take place between March 30 and April 15, 2026. The result for grade 10 will be announced on June 1, while the grade 9 result will be released on June 15, 2026.

For grade 11 admissions, which will follow the Central Admission Policy, the window will open from June 1 to the last week of July 2026. Examinations for grades 11 and 12 will be held from April 15 to April 30, 2026. The results for grade 12 will be announced on June 15, and for grade 11 on July 1, 2026.

In an effort to streamline the process, students from grades 1 to 3 will be promoted to the next grade without exams, while exams for grades 4 to 8 will be conducted between March 1 and March 15, 2026.