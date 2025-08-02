Schengen visa goes digital as EU rolls out encrypted 2D barcode

BRUSSELS: Travelers applying for a Schengen visa will no longer need to navigate tedious paperwork, as the European Union prepares to launch a fully digital visa system.

The new process introduces a secure, encrypted 2D barcode, aimed at making visa applications faster, safer, and more efficient.

Key Highlights of the Digital Schengen Visa

The shift to a digital system marks a major overhaul of the traditional visa process. The EU’s new “secure 2D barcode” will replace physical visa stickers, significantly reducing the risks of fraud, forgery, and loss. According to an official EU statement, the new system will allow applicants to complete the entire process online — from document submission and fee payment to tracking application status and receiving the final visa.

The EU has emphasized the limitations of current paper-based systems, which differ between Member States and often come with high administrative costs. The upcoming digital transformation will harmonize procedures across the EU, creating a unified and user-friendly experience for travelers.

What Travelers Can Expect

Here are some standout features of the upcoming digital visa process:

Unified Online Platform: Applicants will be able to apply for a Schengen visa through a single EU-wide platform, regardless of their destination country within the Schengen area. The portal will allow standardized fee payments and documentation uploads.

Digital Visa Format: The traditional visa sticker will be replaced with a digitally signed 2D barcode. This digital format will be valid for both short-stay and long-stay visas and will also apply to countries such as Bulgaria, Romania, and Cyprus — which are not yet fully part of the Schengen zone.

Benefits for Travelers

The digitalization of the Schengen visa promises a streamlined and tech-forward experience. It will eliminate the need for physical documents, in-person consulate visits, and long wait times. By 2028, the entire process will be more secure, convenient, and accessible, greatly enhancing the travel experience to Europe.