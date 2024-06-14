web analytics
Federal govt abolishes ‘B-Form’ requirement for school admissions

ISLAMABAD: The government has abolished the mandatory ‘B-Form’ requirement for admissions to federal government schools, ARY News reported.

The move aims to increase school enrollment and reduce the number of out-of-school children.

Secretary of Education Mohiuddin Wani announced the decision, emphasising that the ‘B- Form’ requirement had disproportionately affected vulnerable populations. “Our aim is to ensure that every child has access to quality education,” Wani stated.

Effective immediately, all children residing in Islamabad, regardless of their documentation status, will be eligible for admission to government schools, as per the notification released by the Pakistan’s education ministry.

This inclusive policy is expected to significantly boost school attendance and educational access for all children in Islamabad.

Based on UNICEF data, Pakistan has the world’s second-highest number of out-of-school children with an estimated 22.8 million ged 5-16 not attending school, representing 44 per cent of this age group. Recent reports indicate that the number of OOSC in Pakistan has reached 28 million.

