Khyber Pakhtunkhwa mandates fitness certificates for all private school buses

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has mandated fitness certificates for all private school buses to ensure safety of children, ARY News reported on Friday.

As per details, the Transport Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has issued a notification making it mandatory for all private schools to obtain fitness certificates for their student transport buses.

The department has warned that any school buses operating without a valid fitness certificate will face suspension of their registration. The notification highlighted that unfit buses pose a serious risk to the safety of students and contribute to traffic congestion and poor road management.

Schools have been instructed to comply immediately to ensure the safety of students and smooth traffic operations.

Earlier this year,

The Lahore High Court (LHC) ordered all schools to provide transport to students, while also seeking a fitness policy for vehicles within 15 days as part of efforts to curtail smog.

Dense smog, caused by toxic pollutants, has engulfed several cities in Punjab over the past few weeks, with Lahore and Multan being the worst hit.

Justice Shahid Karim presided over the proceedings, where he heard a petition filed by citizen Haroon Farooq and other residents.

He ordered that once the winter vacations were over, schools should provide transport for picking up and dropping off all students, warning that institutions not implementing the orders would be sealed.