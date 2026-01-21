School closings across Metro Detroit as frosty morning forecast

DETROIT: Several schools across Southeast Michigan have announced closures or delays as dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills grip the region.

Freezing conditions are creating challenges across Metro Detroit, with crews responding to multiple water main breaks in several communities as temperatures plunge.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the eastern portion of the state. According to Chief Meteorologist Dave Rexroth, temperatures are expected to bottom out in the morning in the low to mid single digits.

Westerly winds of 10–20 mph will push wind chills down to between -5°F and -15°F. Afternoon highs are forecast to reach the mid to upper teens but will feel more like 0°F to -5°F due to persistent winds.

Light lake-effect snow showers are possible in the morning, though little accumulation is expected.

The National Weather Service said the Winter Weather Advisory for Southeast Michigan will remain in effect from 3 a.m. Tuesday through 1 p.m. Wednesday. Snowfall totals of one to three inches are possible, with the highest amounts expected between I-94 and I-69. Peak snowfall in Metro Detroit is anticipated between 4 a.m. and 10 a.m.

School Closings and Delays

Closed

ABT High (Wednesday)

Avery Center (Closed due to building problem)

Detroit Public Safety Academy (Wednesday)

Dominican Literacy Center

Hope Academy (Wednesday)

Joy Prep Academy – Dexter (Closed due to building problem)

Mi Cookie Project (Monday)

The Academy of Business and Technology Elementary (Wednesday)

West Middle School – Taylor (Wednesday)

Westside Christian Academy

Delayed