School goes missing after teachers, students return following vacations

In a strange episode, teachers and students discovered that their 140-year-old school went missing after they returned from vacation.

The incident occurred in Lucknow, the capital of India’s UP state, a rude shock awaited the teachers and students of Centennial Higher Secondary School and College in Lucknow’s Golaganj locality when they returned after vacation.

Their historical school was gone and in its place stood a new private school. Not only that, the hoardings and the nameplate of the institution had been changed and students and teachers were denied entry to the campus. After this, nearly 360 students sat outside the gate and the teachers were forced to classes on the road.

A complaint was lodged by the principal later who told local media that around 10 permanent teachers and 360 students of classes 6 to 12 are enrolled in the school.

“The furniture had been moved out and we were told that the school had been shifted to the playground under the tin shade.”

An education department official said that since the school is a government-aided one, no private institute can run on its premises. He also said that such a private institution on the campus of a government-aided one cannot be granted affiliation by the Basic Education Council.

