School Holiday announced for Shab-e-Baraat

KARACHI: There is a good news for school students as Sindh Education Department has announced holiday on February 4 on occasion of Shab-e-barat, a sacred night for worshipers, ARY News reported.

The department has issued a notification for the holiday according to which all the educational institutions of the province will remain close on February 4, Wednesday on sacred occasion of Shab-e-barat.

The notification will be applicable to both private and government schools of the province.



Shab-e-Baraat, known as the “Night of Records” or “Night of Salvation,” is a pivotal night in the Islamic calendar observed between the 14th and 15th of Shaban. In Pakistan, this creates a powerful atmosphere of introspection and hope, as people stay awake to seek divine forgiveness and pray for a prosperous future, often seeing the night as a spiritual gateway to the upcoming holy month of Ramadan.

The observance in Pakistan is a blend of intense devotion and poignant remembrance, with mosques filled to capacity as men gather for special congregational prayers and long vigils of remembrance. A defining tradition of the night involves visiting cemeteries, where families gather at the graves of their loved ones to offer prayers and light incense, turning graveyards into softly lit spaces of reflection. This connection between the living and the departed is central to the Pakistani experience of the night, emphasizing the cycle of life and the importance of seeking mercy for those who have passed.