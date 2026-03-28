School Holidays Extended till April 15? - Fact-Check

KARACHI: Sindh Education Minister Sardar Shah has strongly refuted a fake notification circulating on social media regarding an extension of school holidays until April 15. He clarified that educational institutions will reopen as scheduled on April 1, ARY News reported.

The fraudulent document claimed that holidays for all government and private educational institutions had been extended due to fuel shortages and a “smart lockdown.”

The fake notification further stated that, despite the supposed closure, examinations would proceed according to the original schedule.

In an official statement, the provincial minister labeled the viral post as “totally false and misleading.” He urged parents and the general public to stop sharing unconfirmed information and to rely only on official government sources.

Minister Shah reiterated that schools will open as planned on April 1, emphasizing that no decision has been made to extend the spring break.

Earlier, the Government of Sindh had announced the closure of educational institutions in the province from tomorrow (March 11) up to March 31.

A session of the Sindh Cabinet decided that the examinations will be held on time despite the schools’ holidays. Exams will continue as scheduled, and institutions may conduct online classes to ensure continuity.

The provincial cabinet has stated that all measures announced by the federal government to address the energy crisis will be enforced in Sindh.

“The ministers’ salaries and perks in Sindh will be slashed as the federal government has announced,” the cabinet stated.

According to an official notification, all schools in Baluchistan will remain closed from today until March 23, 2026. In addition, colleges and technical institutes in Quetta — both public and private — will be closed from March 10 to March 23, 2026.

The provincial government stated that the decision was taken in view of the current tense regional situation and to mitigate potential disruptions. The closure is also part of measures to conserve fuel amid the crisis.

The fuel shortage comes amid escalating tensions in the Middle East involving Iran, Israel, and the United States, which has reduced Pakistan’s fuel reserves to just 28 days. Recently, petrol prices were increased by Rs55 per litre, pushing the retail price above Rs321 per litre.

Similarly, in Punjab, all educational institutions — including schools, colleges, and universities — will remain closed until March 31. Exams will continue as scheduled, and institutions are allowed to conduct online classes to ensure continuity.