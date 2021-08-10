School magazine prints screenshots of students attending online classes

A school brought an idea to highlight major events by printing a school magazine containing three pages full of screenshots of students who are attending online classes and occasions while having their cameras off.

The set of screenshots published in the school magazine was shared by a Malaysian female student on Twitter with a caption, “This is what my school magazine looks like.”

The Twitter user @ninomelet_ said, “This picture was taken during some of the events that were organised. We do still have class photos which were taken before Covid-19, so not all pages will look like this.”

It was learnt that the screenshots were taken when the students were unaware of it while most of them had their cameras off during the online classes and events.

“If you were wondering why many opted to not open their webcams, it was down to the fact that we rarely do it unless on special occasions. We didn’t even know that they took a screenshot, or else we would have turned our cameras on,” she added.

MAJALAH SEKOLAH AKU HAAHAHAHAHAHAHAH pic.twitter.com/f9P0Jj1otK — honey 🍯 (@ninomelet_) August 5, 2021

The Twitter post gained the attention of many users as some of them expressed their happiness to be passed out of school before the coronavirus pandemic while others thought that their school magazine printed something similar.