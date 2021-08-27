Parents asked to submit vaccination proof as school reopening decision today

KARACHI: Private schools in the Sindh province have asked parents to submit their vaccination cards by August 28 as the provincial government would mull over reopening of the educational institutes from August 30 today, ARY NEWS reported.

The seven-member provincial working committee would meet on Friday (today) to mull over school reopening as the government announced that it would allow schools having 100 percent vaccinated staff to resume in-person classes from August 30.

“The schools will be allowed to operate with 50 percent attendance,” the education minister said adding that other than school staff, the parents should also be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The parents of the children had to submit their vaccination cards to the school administration besides strict implementation should be ensured on COVID SOPs in the educational institutes.

The private schools association has also said that they had asked the parents to submit their vaccination certificates through email by August 28.

On August 23, the government of Sindh and All Pakistan Private Schools’ Federation (APPSF) agreed on reopening schools after a protest was announced by teachers and parents against a delay in allowing in-person classes from August 23.

The consensus was developed after Sindh education minister Sardar Shah met the association delegation following APPSF’s protest movement call.

The APPSF claimed all private schools have resumed academics across Sindh starting today with strict adherence to the Covid SOPs.

Their central president Kashif Mirza rhetorically asked what was the crime of Sindh students when schools across Pakistan have resumed classes? The association leaders said they will go to any length for the constitutional right of students to get an education.

The government should stop using students as political tools, APPSF said.