School sealed for violating winter vacation orders

Abbottabad: The district administration of Abbottabad took strict action on Wednesday against a school found violating the government’s winter vacation notification.

Acting on the orders of Deputy Commissioner Sarmad Saleem Akram, Assistant Commissioner Afrasiab Zubair Hindal sealed the school for operating during the official closure period.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had earlier announced a zone-based winter vacation schedule for all public and private schools and colleges across the province.

According to the official timetable, schools in the summer zone, which includes plains and lower-altitude areas, are required to remain closed from January 1 to January 15, 2026.

In contrast, institutions in the winter zone, including hilly and snowfall-prone districts, are to observe holidays from December 22, 2025, to February 28, 2026.

The district administration has warned that similar action will be taken against any school found violating the winter vacation orders. Citizens are encouraged to report violations and provide feedback to aid in enforcement efforts.

Earlier, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government mandated fitness certificates for all private school buses to ensure safety of children, ARY News reported on Friday.

As per details, the Transport Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) issued a notification making it mandatory for all private schools to obtain fitness certificates for their student transport buses.

The department warned that any school buses operating without a valid fitness certificate will face suspension of their registration. The notification highlighted that unfit buses pose a serious risk to the safety of students and contribute to traffic congestion and poor road management.

Schools have been instructed to comply immediately to ensure the safety of students and smooth traffic operations.