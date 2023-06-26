School serves puffed rice during midday meal

A concerning incident was reported from India’s Brahmapur city where the students of High School in the Mayurbhanj district were served with puffed rice (Mudhi) along with dal.

According to the Indian media reports, despite instructed to provide nutritious meals to the students under the midday meal (MDM) scheme, instead of serving cooked rice, the school authorities served students with puffed rice from past two days.

It is particularly surprising that the incident has taken place in the district of the ‘School and Mass Education’ Minister.

The incident has sparked widespread resentment among parents and guardians, leading to tension on the school campus. Concerned parents have brought the matter to the attention of the block education officer (BEO) to address the issue.

The midday meal scheme typically includes provisions for rice, curry, and other nutritional items, making this deviation from the norm highly disconcerting for many. The careless attitude of the school officials involved has further exacerbated the situation.

The block education officer, Malati Tudu, has assured that a thorough investigation will be conducted and appropriate action will be taken against the violators.

Tudu expressed disappointment with the lack of reporting and alternative arrangements made by the headmaster when the rice stock ran out.

According to reports, students were served puffed rice on both Friday and Saturday. Local residents alleged that a fresh stock of rice had arrived at the school on Saturday, but no steps were taken to prepare cooked rice as instructed by a teacher.