School student crushed to death by speeding car in Mian Channu

TOP NEWS

MIAN CHANNU: A speeding car crushed a school student to death in Mian Channu, Khanewal, Punjab, ARY News reported.

As per details, the driver of the speeding car lost control and hit female students outside Government Girls High School in Mian Channu.

As a result, an 8th class student lost her life on the spot, while two others sustained wounds. The body and injured female students were moved to the hospital.

Meanwhile, the driver fled the crime scene.

Separately, at least two people were killed and three others sustained injuries when a speeding car ran over homeless men sleeping on a footpath in Karachi’s Nagan Chowrangi area.

According to details, the accident happened near Nagan pull area of Karachi where a car skidded off the road and ran over homeless people sleeping on the footpath, killing two persons on the spot and injuring three others.

All five deceased and injured were brothers, said police.

