School teacher arrested for sexually abusing students in Nawan Kot

NAWAN KOT: A private school teacher has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing male students and filming the acts in Nawan Kot city of Punjab.

Police have registered a rape case against Zeeshan and his accomplices, who are accused of assaulting multiple students and recording the crimes.

The case came to light after a victim informed his family, leading to Zeeshan’s arrest.

The accused confessed to filming the abuse, and police recovered several explicit videos from his mobile phone.

Further investigations are underway, with raids being conducted to apprehend additional suspects involved, police said.

Read More: School principal arrested for alleged abuse of teachers, students

Earlier, A school principal was arrested on charges of sexually abusing several teachers and students in the Mirza Virkan area of Sheikhupura, reported Ary News.

The case came to light after videos of the victims went viral on social media and WhatsApp groups.

Following the emergence of the videos, the B-division station police conducted a raid on complaints of students and apprehended the accused.

Police recovered at least 150 obscene videos from the possession of the accused, identified as Arsalan, who was serving as the principal of Noor-ul-Huda school.

According to police, the accused principal also used to blackmail the victims and threaten them to make their videos viral.

The police have registered a first information report (FIR) against the accused, who during the interrogation confessed to sexually assaulting the victims.

The accused also admitted to recording the videos of the crime by CCTV and hidden cameras and selling them online in foreign countries.

Meanwhile, the Chief Education Officer sealed the schools as police launched an investigation into the matter.