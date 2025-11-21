School timings in Punjab reduced to just 2 hours

LAHORE – The Punjab Education Initiatives Management Authority has issued the date sheet for mid-term school-based assessment (SBA) tests, 2025-26, for grades 1- 8, along with revised school timings.

According to the schedule mentioned in the date sheet, the first test will take place on 12 December 2025.

Complete date sheet of SBA 2025-26

Revised school Timing from December 8

On the other hand, the education department of Punjab has also revised the school timings from 8 December 2025. According to the notification, the morning shift school timings will be from 9:30 am to 11:30 am for just two hours.

Moreover, afternoon shift timing will be 2:00 am to 4:00 pm, while on Fridays it will be 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

Punjab Winter Vacations 2025

The Punjab government has reportedly released the winter holidays schedule 2025 for educational institutions in the province.

The education department stated that winter vacations will be from December 23, 2025, till 10 January, 2026.

The schedule applies uniformly to all schools across the province, ensuring that both government and private schools follow the same holiday timeline.

Two and half months winter vacations announced in Balochistan

The Government of Balochistan has announced two and half months of winter vacations in schools for colder regions starting December 16.

The extended closure is implemented each year to protect students from severe weather conditions.

The Balochistan schools will remain closed for a hiatus of two and half months, while they will be opened again from March 1.

In Chaman, annual examinations for junior classes are already underway. According to the Education Department, exams for students from classes one to seven began on November 16 and will continue until November 24.

Whereas Class 8 examinations, conducted under the Balochistan Board, will begin on November 24.

