School timings revised by Punjab Education Foundation

The Punjab Education Foundation has announced a Saturday holiday for its partner schools, ARY News reported on Friday.

As per details, Saturday was announced a holiday as previously, schools operating under the foundation did not observe it as a weekly off.

Furthermore, school timings have also been revised, with the new schedule set from 8:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. On Fridays, school will close at 12:30 p.m.

These new timings will remain in effect until 15 April 2026.

The Education Foundation was established under the Punjab Education Foundation Act of 1991 as an autonomous statutory body to encourage and promote education on non-commercial/ non-profit basis. Since then, it has come a long way to arrange free quality education for the deserving children at their doorsteps.

The Punjab Education Foundation has been restructured under the Punjab Education Foundation Act-XII of 2004 for the promotion of education, specially encouraging and supporting the efforts of the private sector in providing education to the poor, through public private partnership.