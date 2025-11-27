School timings revised for winter

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad authorities have announced new school timings for the winter season, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The new school timings will be implemented from December 1 to January 31.

According to details, all schools in the federal capital will adjust their timings due to the winter season. Officials have instructed that the new schedule be enforced without delay.

Under the new schedule, single-shift schools will operate from 8:30 AM to 2:00 PM, while on Fridays they will close at 1:15 PM.

For double-shift schools, the morning shift will run from 8:15 AM to 1:15 PM, and the evening shift will be from 1:15 PM to 6:00 PM.

All schools have been directed to ensure proper arrangements according to the new timings to provide convenience for both students and teachers.

Earlier, the Balochistan government announced two and half months of winter vacation in schools for colder regions starting December 16.

The extended closure is implemented each year to protect students from severe weather conditions.

The Balochistan schools will remain closed for a hiatus of two and half months, while they will be opened again from March 1.