Govt revises school timings

The Islamabad administration has revised school timings for winter in order to prevent children and staff from cold weather.

As per the notification issued by the Federal Directorate of Education, the schools will remain open from 8:30 am to 2:30 pm while the timing for regular classes on Fridays would be from 8: 00 am to 12:00 pm.

Subsequently, the evening shift schools will open from 2:30 pm to 6:00 pm.

Earlier in October, in a bid to combat the worsening smog situation in Lahore, the Punjab Environment Protection Department announced new timings for schools across the province.

Read more: New school timings announced in Punjab

The new timing that came into effect on October 28 will remain enforced until January 31.

The decision comes as Lahore’s Air Quality Index (AQI) surpassed 150, posing serious health risks to children and the elderly.

To minimize exposure, school assemblies will be held in classrooms, and all outdoor activities have been banned.

Furthermore, fireworks have been prohibited until January 31, 2025. The public has been advised to limit outdoor exposure, wear masks when stepping outside, and keep homes’ windows and doors closed to prevent smog from entering.