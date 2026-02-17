School timings revised for Ramadan 2026

With the arrival of Ramadan 2026, school timings have been revised across Punjab.

According to a notification issued by the Punjab Government through the School Education Department Punjab on 16 February, all educational institutions will operate under a revised schedule throughout Ramadan.

Under the new arrangement, single-shift schools will operate from 8:30am to 1:00pm from Monday to Thursday, while on Fridays classes will run from 8:30am to 12:30pm.

In double-shift schools, the morning shift will function from 8:30am to 12:30pm and the evening shift from 1:00pm to 4:00pm from Monday to Thursday.

On Fridays, double-shift schools will operate from 2:30pm to 5:00pm.

The notification further states that girls’ schools will open and close 15 minutes earlier than the prescribed timings.

The revised schedule will remain in force throughout Ramadan to help fasting students and teachers maintain a balance between academic activities and religious obligations.

It is worth noting that Ramadan in Pakistan is expected to begin on 19 February 2026, subject to moon sighting. During Ramadan, Muslims fast from dawn to sunset, increase prayers and recitation of the Holy Quran, and engage more actively in charitable acts.