Punjab announces new school timings for winter

LAHORE: The Punjab government has officially announced new winter school timings for all public and private educational institutions across the province.

The revised schedule has taken effect as of October 16, 2025, and will remain in force until March 31, 2026, according to a notification issued by the School Education Department.

Under the new schedule, boys’ schools will operate from 8:45 am to 2:45 pm from Monday to Thursday, while on Fridays, classes will conclude at 12:30 pm.

For girls’ single-shift schools, timings will be from 8:30 am to 2:30 pm, with Friday classes ending at 12:15 pm.

In double-shift boys’ schools, the first shift will run from 8:45 am to 12:45 pm (Monday to Thursday) and until 12:30 pm on Fridays.

The second shift will begin at 1:00 pm and end at 5:00 pm from Monday to Thursday, while on Fridays, it will conclude at 2:00 pm.

For double-shift girls’ schools, the morning shift will be held from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm (Monday to Thursday) and until 12:15 pm on Fridays.

The afternoon shift will operate from 12:45 pm to 4:45 pm during weekdays and from 1:45 pm to 4:45 pm on Fridays.

The government stated that the adjustment aims to accommodate seasonal changes and ensure a smooth academic routine during the winter months. Schools have been directed to implement the new schedule strictly to maintain consistency and productivity in teaching hours.