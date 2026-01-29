School van catches fire in Karachi

KARACHI: A school van caught fire in Karachi’s Shah Faisal area on Thursday, ARY News reported.

As per details, the fire broke out at the time of school off in the van that was transporting kids to their homes.

Following the outbreak of the fire, local residents rushed to the scene and began rescuing the children from the van.

Several children who were inside the vehicle were affected by smoke inhalation and were shifted to hospital for treatment.

According to SSP Korangi, all children are safe. He said the children were affected due to panic and the ensuing stampede after the fire broke out.

Earlier in Karachi, six children sustained burn injuries when a school van caught fire in Nazimabad area on Monday morning.

As per details, the school van caught fire near Kuba Mosque in Nazimabad.

According to initial reports, the incident occurred at around 7:30 a.m. when the van suddenly caught fire due to overheating and a possible short circuit, rescue officials said.

Three of the injured children were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, while the remaining three were taken to Civil Hospital Karachi for medical treatment.

Eyewitnesses said that nearby residents rushed to help and managed to extinguish the fire before it spread further.