School van catches fire in Karachi's Nazimabad

KARACHI: Six children sustained burn injuries when a school van caught fire in Karachi’s Nazimabad area on Monday morning, ARY News reported, quoting hospital officials.

As per details, the school van caught fire near Kuba Mosque in Nazimabad.

According to initial reports, the incident occurred at around 7:30 a.m. when the van suddenly caught fire due to overheating and a possible short circuit, rescue officials said.

Three of the injured children were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, while the remaining three were taken to Civil Hospital Karachi for medical treatment.

Eyewitnesses said that nearby residents rushed to help and managed to extinguish the fire before it spread further.

Rescue sources confirmed that the van was completely destroyed in the blaze, while two of the children are in critical condition. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the fire.

Earlier in Karachi, at least 14 children suffered burn wounds when their school van caught fire in Orangi Town.

According to rescue officials, some of the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for medical attention whereas those with severe burns were moved to the Civil Hospital’s burns ward.