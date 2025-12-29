Rescued suicide bomber says online extremist propaganda nearly ruined her life

Sindh Home Minister Zia Lanjar on Monday said security forces rescued a Baloch schoolgirl, who was brought to Karachi for a suicide bombing, was rescued.

During a press conference along with Zia Lanjar and other officials, the rescued schoolgirl and her mother were also present.

The affected girl in her recorded statement that was played during the presser, said that she was first exposed to hateful content on social media, which was then repeatedly shown to her until it began to feel normal.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The girl explained that communication gradually increased and she started receiving links and speeches. Over time, she said, the false narrative began to feel real.

According to the girl, once the person contacting her realised that her father was not present, he exploited this fact under the guise of sympathy and drew her further into the trap.

She stated that in WhatsApp groups, activities of the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) were portrayed as acts of bravery, which she later understood to be deliberate deception.

The girl said her education began to suffer and she was slowly conditioned to believe that sacrificing one’s life was the ultimate purpose.

The Baloch girl added that she made excuses to leave home, but only now has she realised the destruction she was heading towards.

She recalled becoming extremely anxious when questioned at a security checkpoint. “I am Baloch, and our traditions teach respect and dignity for women,” she said.

In her message to the people, she stressed that sacrificing women and girls is not Baloch culture and also warned that those who recruit individuals into groups in the name of ‘sacrifice’ are not helpers but predators.