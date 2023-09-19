Schoolgirl dies after eating shawarma

A 14-year-old schoolgirl died after reportedly eating shawarma bought from an eatery in Namakkal district of Indian State Tamil Nadu.

According to details, a 14-year-old schoolgirl died and 43 people, including 12 medical college students, five children, and a pregnant woman who had consumed food items like shawarma, fried rice, and grilled chicken at an eatery near Paramathi, were hospitalised in the Tamil Nadu’s district.

The girl along with her family had eaten a chicken shawarma after her father brought home several non-vegetarian food items from a restaurant.

On the same night, the girl was taken to a hospital for food poisoning, her family said. Although she returned home soon after, she died on Monday.

The police said that 13 medical students had fallen ill after eating non-vegetarian food from the same restaurant and were undergoing treatment.

Officials immediately held a raid on the restaurant, collected food samples and detained three men.

A food safety team also traced where the chicken was procured from, as those who got food poisoning after eating grilled chicken, tandoori chicken or shawarma. An investigation was underway in the case.