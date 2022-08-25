Rain emergency: Schools across Sindh to remain closed till Saturday

KARACHI: All government and private schools across Sindh will remain closed on Friday and Saturday (August 26-27) due to floods and warnings of heavy rainfall.

“Government and private educational institutions will remain closed for next two days on Friday and Saturday due to rain emergency,” the notification issued by the provincial department read.

The decision regarding school closure was taken by the Provincial Education Minister Sardar Shah due to a rain emergency and rain forecast.

Two days ago, the Government of Sindh had announced the closure of schools and colleges across the province for two days (Wednesday and Thursday).

محکمہ تعلیم کا اسکول کی بندش کے متعلق اہم فیصلہ کراچی سمیت سندھ بھر میں مزید دو روز تک تعلیمی ادارے بند رہیں گے، وزیر تعلیم سردار شاہ سرکاری و نجی اسکولز کالجز آئندہ دو روز جمعہ اور ہفتہ بند رہیں گے محکمہ تعلیم کا فیصلہ

‘Over 900 killed in floods’

Federal Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman yesterday revealed that over 900 people were killed during monsoon rains across Pakistan since June this year.

Taking to Twitter, the minister shared that the highest number of deaths and injuries during the time period was recorded in Sindh and Balochistan.

“Since June, 903 people, including 326 children and 191 women, have died in various incidents of monsoon rains and floods.”

