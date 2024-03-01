Schools closed for one week

QUETTA: Schools in Balochistan are to remain closed for a week due to mass destruction caused by heavy rains in Gwadar, Chaman and other areas of the province.

According to a notification issued by Balochistan’s caretaker government, the schools in Balochistan will remain closed for a week due to inclement weather conditions.

Heavy rains have wreaked havoc in Balochistan’s Gwadar, Kech district and other parts, suspending normal life and traffic on the Coastal Highway.

Met Office had earlier informed that a westerly wave is likely to enter in Balochistan and may grip upper parts of the country on 26th February.

Following the continued heavy rains in Gwadar, the district administration on Thursday declared a state of emergency in rain-hit areas of Gwadar while paramilitary forces were called in to help the district administration in rescue and relief operations.

Met officials said the coastal district received over 160mm rainfall in 12 hours.

Flood waters entered residential and commercial areas and roads of Gwadar town were presenting a pond-like situation.

Gwadar Deputy Commissioner Aurangzeb Badini, along with the chairman of Gwadar Municipal Com­mittee Sharif Maindad and other officials concerned, visited the affected areas and launched rescue and relief operations.