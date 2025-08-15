Schools to remain closed for two days amid heavy rains

All the government and private schools in Azad Jammu and Kashmir will remain closed on August 15, 16, 2025, amid heavy rains in the area.

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Elementary and Secondary Education has issued a notification in this regard.

The notification stated that “Secretary Elementary and Secondary Education has approved the closure of all government and private educational institutions in Azad Kashmir on August 15, 16, 2025.”

The notification added that the holidays have been issued the given threat of flooding and landslides in rivers and drains due to adverse weather conditions.

Earlier, the Elementary and Secondary Education Department, Poonch, announced that all educational institutions will remain closed on August 15 due to severe weather conditions.

Assistant Commissioner Haveli Sarfraz Shad also said, “Due to bad weather conditions and landslides, all educational institutions, both government and private, in the Jhelum Valley district will remain closed on August 15.”

The announcement came after devastating cloudbursts across Azad Kashmir, causing widespread damage in multiple areas, sweeping away bridges, cutting off road links, and destroying homes.

The region has been severely affected by the recent spell of torrential rains. In Muzaffarabad’s Naseerabad tehsil, a cloudburst triggered a flash flood that claimed the lives of six members of the same family. In Bagh, heavy downpours have swollen rivers and streams, while Bhimber Nullah in Samahni is experiencing high-level flooding.