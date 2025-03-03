Schools closed in Galyat due to heavy snowfall

ABBOTTABAD: Authorities have announced the closure of schools in Galyat for four days due to heavy snowfall and icy conditions.

The Education Department has issued a notification in this regard. The hill stations of Murree, Galyat, and nearby areas are experiencing intermittent rain and snowfall. Additionally, the power supply has been suspended to Nathia Gali, Ayubia, Thandiani, and Changla Gali.

Shahrukh Ali, the Director General of the Galyat Development Authority, confirmed that the relief operations are underway.

He said all roads in Galyat are being cleared, and efforts are being made to reopen the main highway connecting Abbottabad to Murree.

Due to the severe weather conditions, the entry of tourists has been restricted, and visitors are being turned back, he added.

Earlier, the National Emergencies Operation Centre (NEOC) issued a weather advisory, cautioning that a powerful westerly wave is expected to affect various parts of Pakistan from February 24 to March 1.

The approaching system is expected to bring severe weather conditions, which include heavy rain, strong winds, thunderstorms, hailstorms, and significant snowfall in northern and western areas of the country.

The advisory highlights several regions likely to be affected. Islamabad, upper Punjab, the Pothohar Region, and central and southern/northeastern Punjab are forecast to experience rain, wind, and thunderstorms, potentially accompanied by snowfall or hailstorms. The NEOC warns of the possibility of flash floods in vulnerable areas due to heavy rainfall.

Balochistan is also bracing for rain, wind, and thunderstorms, with snowfall expected over the hills in the western, northwestern, and northern parts of the province. Flash flooding is a concern in susceptible areas.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) can anticipate similar conditions, including rain, wind, thunderstorms, and hailstorms, along with snowfall in the upper and western regions, notably the Malakand and Hazara Divisions. Heavy rainfall in northern KP raises the risk of flash flooding and landslides.