Schools closed for one week amid heavy rains, flash floods

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government on Tuesday announced closure of all schools in the cold mountainous regions for a week, due to cloudbursts, heavy rains, and flash floods.

According to details, the schools in KP will remain closed from 19 August (today) till August 25, 2025.

KP Education Minister Faisal Khan Tarakai confirmed the closure while sharing the official notification on X. “Educational institutions in the cold mountainous areas will remain closed from August 19 to 25, but all educational activities will continue at home or online,” he added.

📢 خیبر پختون خوا کے تمام ونٹر زون اسکولز 19 اگست سے 25 اگست 2025 تک کلاؤڈ برسٹ، سیلاب اور لینڈ سلائیڈ کے خطرات کے پیش نظر بند رہیں گے۔ تعلیمی سرگرمیاں گھر پر یا آن لائن جاری رکھی جائیں گی۔ pic.twitter.com/4KoaO0HDNZ — Faisal Khan Tarakai (@FaisalKTarakai) August 18, 2025

Authorities clarified that summer holidays in these high-altitude regions normally last only one month, from July 1 to 31.

Meanwhile, all schools of Swat, including Malakand Division, will also remain closed from August 19 to August 25 due to heavy rains in the region.

It is to be noted that flash floods triggered by heavy rains have played havoc in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Read more: Swabi Cloudburst: 13 bodies retrieved, says district official

A district official said that 13 bodies had been retrieved after Monday’s cloudburst in Dalori village of Swabi district.

Deputy Commissioner Swabi has said that the rescue operation has been underway to retrieve the people trapped under the debris. “Seven excavators, six ambulances, two rescue vehicles and Rescue 1122 members participating in the rescue and search operation”.

DC Swabi said that the death toll of the incident has reached to 17 including women and children. “Four persons die in Sarkoi and 13 in Dalori village,” official said.