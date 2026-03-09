All public, private schools in Balochistan closed temporarily

QUETTA: The Government of Balochistan has announced the temporary closure of all public and private educational institutions in the province due to the ongoing fuel shortage.

According to an official notification, all schools in Balochistan will remain closed from today until March 23, 2026. In addition, colleges and technical institutes in Quetta — both public and private — will be closed from March 10 to March 23, 2026.

The provincial government stated that the decision was taken in view of the current tense regional situation and to mitigate potential disruptions. The closure is also part of measures to conserve fuel amid the crisis.

The fuel shortage comes amid escalating tensions in the Middle East involving Iran, Israel, and the United States, which has reduced Pakistan’s fuel reserves to just 28 days. Recently, petrol prices were increased by Rs55 per litre, pushing the retail price above Rs321 per litre.

Authorities emphasized that the closures are temporary and precautionary, and essential academic activities such as exams or admission-related processes will continue as scheduled where possible.

Similarly, in Punjab, all educational institutions — including schools, colleges, and universities — will remain closed until March 31. Exams will continue as scheduled, and institutions are allowed to conduct online classes to ensure continuity.