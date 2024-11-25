Schools to remain closed in twin cities

RAWALPINDI: Due to the ongoing protests by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the schools closure will remain in effect in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi on Tuesday, 26 November, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the district administration of Rawalpindi has decided on the schools closure tomorrow. The Deputy Commissioner of Rawalpindi stated that the decision was made in light of the current situation in the district.

Additionally, the Private Schools Association of Islamabad has also announced that all private schools in the capital will remain closed tomorrow.

The association confirmed the schools closure decision, citing safety concerns due to the PTI protest.

Authorities have emphasised that the schools’ closure is a precautionary measure, taking into account the uncertainty of the situation and potential security concerns due to the ongoing PTI protest.

The decision will help avoid any possible disturbances or harm to the educational community while maintaining peace and order in the city.

Earlier today, Secretary of Schools Punjab Khalid Nazir Wattoo announced that schools will remain closed during winter holidays for 20 days from December 20, 2024, till January 10, 2025.

The announcement came at the time when Lahore High Court (LHC) ordered to provide pick-and-drop services to schoolchildren after winter break, in a move to counter the increasing smog threat.

The directions were given by LHC Justice Shahid Karim in a three-page written order he issued on Monday on petitions related to smog prevention.

The court ordered that children must commute to schools using transport provided by the school administration.

Schools failing to comply with these orders will face sealing, the LHC bench warned. It also remarked that no school should issue written disclaimers absolving themselves of responsibility for students’ transportation.

The written order further stated that the Punjab government informed the court about steps being taken to address the smog issue and a number of people have been arrested for stubble burning.

The department was also told to maintain a comprehensive database of public and private buses.