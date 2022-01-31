Schools closed in Muzaffarabad amid Omicron outbreak

MUZAFFARABAD: All public and private schools have been closed in Muzaffarabad following a spike in Covid-19 cases fuelled by the Omicron variant, ARY News reported on Monday.

The local administration closed public and private schools in Muzaffarabad for a week due to a rise in COVID-19 cases. A notification was issued by the education secretary of Muzaffarabad which stated that the schools will remain closed from February 1 to 7.

Earlier in the day, as many as four schools and a hostel were sealed after the detection of COVID-19 cases.

So far more than 20 schools have been closed in Peshawar amid a sharp rise in the number of coronavirus cases.

99 students and employees were found infected with Covid-19 at these institutes. It is noteworthy that in Rawalpindi alone, around 50 educational institutions have been closed between Dec 22 and Jan 27.

Meanwhile, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) decided to extend curbs on schools in cities with over 10 per cent positivity rate of COVID-19 cases till mid-February.

The country’s nerve centre for COVID response decided that schools in cities having an infection rate of over 10pc will allow classes for students aged below 12 years with 50 per cent attendance (staggered days). However, classes for students (fully vaccinated) over the age of 12 years will continue with full attendance.

