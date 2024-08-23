Schools, colleges to remain closed on August 26

Sindh Education Department on Friday announced that all public and private schools across the province will remain closed on Monday (August 26) on account of the Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA).

The decision of closure of schools and other educational institutions was taken by a steering committee of the provincial education department, the notification stated.

The Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) will be observed on Monday across the province with religious zeal and reverence amid high security.

Mourning processions will be taken out in various cities and towns across the country to pay homage to the martyrs of Karbala.

The main mourning procession of Chehlum in Karachi will be taken out from Nishtar Park, which will end at Hussainia Iranian Imambargah in Kharadar after marching its traditional route.

The Chehlum observance takes place 40 days after the Day of Ashura and commemorates the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his 72 companions by Yazidi forces in the Battle of Karbala in 61 A.H.