Schools demand revised timings till January 31

KARACHI: Following the rain on Thursday, freezing temperatures have gripped Karachi, prompting private schools to recommend a 9:00 AM start time through January 31, ARY News reported.

Hyder Ali, Chairman of the All Sindh Private Schools and Colleges Association (ASPSCA), has formally requested that schools open later, noting that the extreme weather has severely impacted daily life, particularly in the far-flung districts of Sindh.

In addition to recommending the 9:00 AM start time, the Chairman called for an urgent meeting of the Private Schools Steering Committee to finalize a new academic calendar.

He urged the Sindh Education Minister to officially mandate these revised timings until the end of the month.

Furthermore, he demanded the immediate issuance of a uniform examination syllabus and paper specifications.

With the academic term nearing its end, he emphasized that there is little time left before examinations begin, requiring swift decision-making regarding admissions, exam schedules, and upcoming vacations.

Karachi has experienced a sudden drop in temperature after rainfall on Thursday and the Meteorological Department has issued a fresh forecast warning of a prolonged cold spell in the city.

The weather shift has surprised residents, as temperatures fell sharply following rain and cold winds in the metropolis.

Officials say a new cold wave is expected to persist for nearly a week, and the city’s temperature may fall to single-digit levels during early mornings and nights.

On Thursday, in some areas, residents felt temperatures as low as six degrees, while the cold sensation was perceived to be around four degrees due to wind chill. This sudden change has affected daily routines, especially for children, elderly people, and outdoor workers.

The impact of the cold weather is not limited to Karachi. Across different parts of the country, rain and snowfall in mountainous regions have disrupted normal life.