Saudi Arabia revokes licenses of 74 private schools

The Ministry of Education of Saudi Arabia has revoked the licenses of 74 private schools across several cities in the country, over serious regulatory violations related to student safety, educational standards and compliance with approved requirements.

The decision follows inspection visits, which revealed that several schools had failed to renew their operating licenses and the absence of mandatory safety approvals from Civil Defense authorities, both of which are mandatory for the continued operation of private educational institutions.

According to the education ministry, several of the schools had not renewed their licences or complied with updated regulatory requirements, despite repeated warnings and corrective directives.

Officials said the continued violations posed risks to students and undermined the quality of the educational environment.

The Ministry, in its bid to ensure continuity in students’ education, has facilitated the direct transfer of affected students to public schools, while also granting parents the option to transfer their children to private schools of their choice.

This measure ensures that students are able to complete their studies without disruption in a safe and appropriate learning environment close to their residences.

