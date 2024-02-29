Schools get new orders after rain forecast

KARACHI: The Sindh government has announced that all educational institutions will remain closed in the evening shift across the province on Friday, ARY News reported.

The decision was taken in the wake of heavy rainfall forecast of in the province. A notification has also been issued by the Education Department in this regard.

The department maintained that evening shift classes of all government and private educational institutions including schools, colleges, and universities would remain closed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rainfall in most districts of Sindh with wind or thunderstorms.

As per the forecast, Karachi, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Larkana, Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Khairpur, and Mirpurkhas are expected to receive heavy rain and thunderstorms on 29th February and 1st March. Isolated hailstorm is also expected during this period.

Earlier in the day, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah declared a rain emergency in the province after a weather forecast of heavy rainfall.

Murad Ali Shah presided over a meeting regarding the weather emergency and directed for a high alert at all local bodies, administration, and hospitals.

The meeting also declared half-day duty at all government and private institutions in Karachi on Friday due to the likely rain situation.