Schools to remain open on Saturdays to compensate academic loss: Tariq Shah

KARACHI: All Private Schools Management Association Sindh (APSMA) Chairman Syed Tariq Shah announced that schools across Karachi have reopened today following an extended closure caused by stormy rains and urban flooding.

To make up for the disruption in academic schedules, Shah further stated that Saturdays will now be observed as regular teaching days. “Saturdays will be designated as teaching days,” he said, underlining the need to recover learning time lost to frequent weather-related holidays.

The decision is aimed at minimizing the academic setback faced by students amid this year’s recurring weather emergencies.

Persistent rain over the past two days has wreaked havoc across Karachi, submerging low-lying areas and raising water levels in the Malir and Lyari rivers.

Intermittent showers, ranging from light to heavy, have inundated major roads and neighborhoods, severely impacting daily life in Karachi.

The Sindh government had ordered the closure of all educational institutions, including schools across Karachi Division, on Wednesday amid expected heavy monsoon rains.

According to a notification issued by the Commissioner Karachi, all public and private schools, colleges and other educational institutions will remain closed.

The decision was taken in view of the weather advisory by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), which forecast more widespread rain,s wind, and thundershowers in the city.