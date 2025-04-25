Schools to remain closed on April 26

RAWALPINDI: The All Pakistan Private Schools Association in Rawalpindi announced to support a nationwide strike on Saturday to express solidarity with the people of Palestine.

In a statement issued here, the All Pakistan Private Schools Association in Rawalpindi said that all private schools in the city will remain closed on Saturday.

The strike is aimed at showing solidarity with Palestine, according to the association’s president, Abrar Khan.

Meanwhile, the Sindh government has declared May 1 as a public holiday on the eve of World’s Labour Day. All educational institutions and offices across the province will remain closed on May 1, according to the notification.