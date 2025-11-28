Sindh private schools face new winter rule

KARACHI: Private schools in Sindh have been barred from forcing students to wear jackets of specific colors or designs during the winter season, ARY News reported.

The Directorate of Private Institutions issued a directive to all private schools, allowing students to wear warm clothing of their choice. Children can now wear jackets in any color or design during the colder months, officials said.

The Additional Director of Private Institutions emphasized that school administrations cannot compel students to follow any particular dress code for winter jackets. Schools found violating the directive will face strict action.

Education Minister Sardar Shah stated that the comfort and convenience of students during the winter season is the top priority for the authorities.

Schools In KP Receive Winter Guidelines

The Education Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) issued new winter guidelines for students in schools and other educational institutions across the province.

According to the directive, students in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa schools are now allowed to wear sweaters or gloves of any color during winter.

The Directorate of Education issued the order to help students stay warm while giving them flexibility in choosing their winter attire.

Meanwhile, the Government of Balochistan announced two and a half months of winter vacations in schools for colder regions starting December 16.

The extended closure is implemented each year to protect students from severe weather conditions.

The Balochistan schools will remain closed for a hiatus of two and half months, while they will be opened again from March 1.

In Chaman, annual examinations for junior classes are already underway. According to the Education Department, exams for students from classes one to seven began on November 16 and will continue until November 24.

Whereas Class 8 examinations, conducted under the Balochistan Board, will begin on November 24.

Similarly, Punjab also issued its winter vacation schedule. Schools across the province will close from December 23, 2025, to January 12, 2026.

All educational institutions will reopen on January 13.

The department said both government and private educational institutions in Punjab are required to follow the same schedule to ensure a uniform break for students across the province.