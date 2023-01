ISLAMABAD: Islamabad’s administration has announced a local holiday on January 30 (Monday), ARY News reported, citing a notification.

According to the notification issued from District Magistrate Irfan Nawaz Memon, all public and private educational institutions, and offices in Islamabad will remain closed on Monday.

However, the notification does not apply to essential services, including Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation (ICM), Capital Development Authority (CDA) and ICT Administration.

