Schools reopen after winter break as new timings take effect

All public and private schools across Punjab have reopened today, marking the resumption of academic activities after the winter holidays.

The winter vacation in Punjab schools had commenced on 20 December, during which students were given a total of 30 days off.

The provincial education authorities have rejected reports suggesting any further extension in the holidays.

Provincial Minister for Education Rana Sikandar Hayat confirmed that all schools have reopened from 19 January.

He said the decision was taken after reviewing weather conditions and temperature trends, following consultations with the Environment Department and the Provincial Disaster Management Authority.

A notification has also been issued announcing revised school timings for government schools across Punjab, which will remain in force from 19 January to 15 April 2026.

Under the new schedule, single-shift schools will operate from Monday to Thursday between 10:00 am and 2:15 pm, while on Fridays classes will be held from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm.

In double-shift schools, the morning shift will run from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm, while the afternoon shift will operate from 2:15 pm to 4:45 pm.

Teachers have been directed to utilise Monday to Thursday for continuous professional development and academic preparation, while attendance on Saturdays has also been made mandatory.

According to the Punjab School Education Department, the objective of the revised schedule is to improve teaching standards, and students and teachers have been instructed to strictly adhere to the new timings.