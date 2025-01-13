web analytics
Schools reopen with revised timings after winter vacation

Schools in Punjab have reopened with revised timings after winter vacation, ARY News reported on Monday. 

The Punjab Education Department has revised school timings due to the current cold wave.

From today, schools will operate from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM, while on Fridays, the timings will be from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

Additionally, special education institutions have been allowed relaxation in the uniform policy until February 15.

On December 18, the Punjab Education Department revised the winter vacation schedule to December 23 from December 20.

Read More: Winter vacations announced for schools

The break lasted until January 10, 2025, applying to both public and private schools.

The winter vacation schedule has been revised to ensure a uniform break for all students and teachers across the province.

However, the school reopened on 13th January (today) due to weekly offs of Saturday and Sunday on January 11 and 12.

Earlier, the Punjab government had announced 22-day winter vacations in schools across the province from December 20 to January 10.

