Educational institutions to reopen in twin cities

ISLAMABAD: Life in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi has fully returned to normal, with all educational institutions preparing for schools reopening following the recent unrest, ARY News reported.

The district administration announced that all schools in Islamabad will reopen tomorrow, marking a smooth process of schools reopening after the disruptions. All roadblocks across the city have been removed, ensuring the city is free from interruptions and allowing residents to move without hindrance.

Additionally, the administration confirmed that commercial activities in Islamabad are back to normal, and the city’s cleanliness and maintenance operations have been completed. Citizens can now carry on with their daily routines without any restrictions, coinciding with the scheduled schools reopening.

Similarly, in Rawalpindi, schools will also reopen tomorrow, as the situation has improved, according to the district administration. The decision was made after assessing the circumstances and ensuring a safe environment for schools reopening.

It is important to note that educational institutions in the twin cities had been closed from Monday to Wednesday due to protests organised by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), with roads blocked and commercial activities suspended during this period.

Read More: Winter vacations announced for schools

On November 25, authorities in Punjab announced winter vacations in public and private school across the province.

As per details, Secretary of Schools Punjab Khalid Nazir Wattoo stated that schools will remain closed during winter holidays for 20 days from December 20, 2024 till January 10, 2025.

The announcement came at the time when Lahore High Court (LHC) ordered to provide pick-and-drop services to schoolchildren after winter break, in a move to counter the increasing smog threat.

The directions were given by LHC Justice Shahid Karim in a three-page written order he issued on Monday on petitions related to smog prevention.

The court ordered that children must commute to schools using transport provided by the school administration.

Schools failing to comply with these orders will face sealing, the LHC bench warned. It also remarked that no school should issue written disclaimers absolving themselves of responsibility for students’ transportation.

The written order further stated that the Punjab government informed the court about steps being taken to address the smog issue and a number of people have been arrested for stubble burning.