Schools to reopen in Lahore on THIS date

LAHORE: Deputy Commissioner Lahore has announced that educational activities in the city will resume from September 1, following disruptions caused by heavy rains and floods.

According to the notification issued by the DC, all schools across Lahore will reopen on September 1, except for those located in flood-affected areas and buildings currently being used as relief camps, which will remain closed until further notice.

Parents and students have been advised to stay in close contact with school administrations for updates.

The district administration asserted that all institutions must comply with guidelines issued by the Education Department.

Meanwhile, intermittent rainfall continued in Lahore and adjoining areas today, raising concerns of urban flooding in low-lying neighborhoods.

The Meteorological Department has forecast further downpours over the next 24 hours.

Several districts of Punjab remain severely affected by torrential rains and floods. In Nankana Sahib, heavy rainfall turned streets and markets into pools of water.

A tragic incident occurred in a nearby village where a roof collapse claimed the lives of a woman and two young girls, leaving three others injured. In Mandi Bahauddin’s Malakwal area, another roof collapse due to heavy rains killed a nine-month-old child and injured two people.