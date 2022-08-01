Schools see low attendance due to light showers in Karachi

KARACHI: Several private schools across Karachi witnessed low attendance on the first day of reopening of the academic activities after summer vacations, ARY News reported.

Schools in North Nazimabad, Gulistan-e-Jauhar and other areas remained closed due to overnight showers that continued till morning.

In many schools, children were sent back to their houses due to low attendance, while teachers remained in attendance at the schools.

Parts of Karachi, received light to moderate showers from the wee hours of Monday night that continued till morning, forcing parents to keep their children at homes.

Earlier, the Sindh Education and Literacy Department Sunday rejected all rumors about the extension in summer vacations in Sindh schools owing to monsoon rains.

In a social media post, the education ministry had denied reports making rounds on social media that summer vacations in Sindh were being extended beyond August 1.

