CCP issues notices to major private schools over 'forced' sale of notebooks, uniforms

ISLAMABAD: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has issued show-cause notices to 17 major private schools for selling school-logo notebooks, workbooks and uniforms to students, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, the CCP took the action in light of inquiry report and has directed the schools to submit a written response within 14 days.

The inquiry report states that private schools are accused of abusing their dominant position by compelling students to purchase expensive, logo-branded notebooks and uniforms.

The investigation also revealed that many schools had made undisclosed agreements with specific vendors.

Logo-branded notebooks were found to be up to 280 percent more expensive than similar items available in the open market. The commission initiated action after receiving written complaints from parents.

The report further highlights that once admitted, students become “captive consumers,” unable to switch schools due to high readmission costs and logistical challenges. As a result, parents are forced to comply with the commercial decisions of school administrations.

The CCP inquiry notes that around 50 per cent of students in Pakistan are enrolled in private educational institutions, which run thousands of campuses nationwide.

Millions of students and parents, as well as thousands of small stationery and uniform vendors, are adversely affected by these practices.

Labeling these mandatory purchases as “guidelines,” the educational institutions restrict parents from buying affordable alternatives from the market, the CCP report adds.

The Commission has termed this behavior a violation of the Typing Competition Act, stating that private school systems are misusing their market power and turning students into captive consumers.