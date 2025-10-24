Will Punjab schools have early winter vacation due to smog this year?

Following a severe smog alert, speculation has grown regarding potential school closures in Punjab — raising the question of whether early winter vacations will be announced this year, like last year.

According to details, the Meteorological Department has issued a concerning alert over worsening smog conditions across various cities of Punjab, particularly in Lahore, where air pollution continues to intensify and may disrupt educational activities.

The department stated that due to persistently dry weather, smog levels are expected to worsen in the coming days.

Lahore has once again been ranked as the world’s most polluted city today, with its Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching a hazardous level of 362.

Last year, the Punjab government had closed educational institutions for a week starting from November 3, later extending the holidays by another week.

This year, the Punjab government and the Education Department are closely monitoring the situation; however, no decision regarding school closures has been made so far.

Sources indicate that if smog intensity continues to rise, the government may consider closing primary-level schools as a precautionary measure.

The Meteorological Department further warned that air pollution levels are likely to increase in the coming days, deteriorating air quality across eastern Punjab.

Experts caution that the polluted air may lead to a surge in respiratory illnesses, cough, flu, and eye irritation cases, with children, the elderly, and patients being the most vulnerable groups.