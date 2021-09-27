Schools in Sindh to remain closed tomorrow

KARACHI: All schools and other educational institutions will remain closed tomorrow (Tuesday) in Sindh on account of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A), the education department of Sindh announced on Monday.

According to notification, all private and public sector educational institutes will remain closed on September 28 on account of the chehlum (20th Saffar 1443).

“In pursuance of the decisions taken in the Steering Committee meeting on Education held on Saturday 30th January 2021, all public and private schools and other educational institutions falling under the administrative domain of College Education Department, shall remain closed on 28th September, on account of Chehlum (20th Saffar 1443),” the notification read.

Earlier today, Sindh government on Monday imposed a pillion riding ban in parts of the Sindh province including Karachi on the occasion of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

According to a notification issued from the provincial home department, the pillion-riding ban will remain enforced in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Mirpurkhas, and Shaheed Benazirabad.

The ban was imposed on the recommendations of the Sindh police and Rangers.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Sindh Mushtaq Mahar has directed the officials concerned to ensure foolproof security arrangements on the day of Chehlum.

Mushtaq Mahar asked the officials to ensure strict security measures on the routes of the Chehlum processions. The bomb disposal squad should check the routes of the procession.