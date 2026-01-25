School Timings: Sindh extends revised schedule till Feb. 4

KARACHI: The Sindh School Education Department has extended its decision to revise school timings due to the continued cold weather across the province, ARY News reported.

According to the official notification issued by the education department, all schools will now open at 9:00 a.m until February 4. The decision applies equally to both government and private educational institutions.

Officials said the extension was made in view of the persistent cold conditions, particularly during early morning hours, to ensure the health and safety of students.

The revised schedule will remain in effect until further notice, after which school timings will return to normal once weather conditions improve.

Schools demand revised timings till January 31

Earlier, following the rain, freezing temperatures have gripped Karachi, prompting private schools to recommend a 9:00 AM start time through January 31.

Hyder Ali, Chairman of the All Sindh Private Schools and Colleges Association (ASPSCA), has formally requested that schools open later, noting that the extreme weather has severely impacted daily life, particularly in the far-flung districts of Sindh.

In addition to recommending the 9:00 AM start time, the Chairman called for an urgent meeting of the Private Schools Steering Committee to finalize a new academic calendar.

He urged the Sindh Education Minister to officially mandate these revised timings until the end of the month.

Furthermore, he demanded the immediate issuance of a uniform examination syllabus and paper specifications.

With the academic term nearing its end, he emphasized that there is little time left before examinations begin, requiring swift decision-making regarding admissions, exam schedules, and upcoming vacations.

Karachi has experienced a sudden drop in temperature after rainfall on Thursday and the Meteorological Department has issued a fresh forecast warning of a prolonged cold spell in the city.

The weather shift has surprised residents, as temperatures fell sharply following rain and cold winds in the metropolis.